Real Madrid Beat Real Zaragoza 4-0, Advance to 2020 Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid qualified for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday after beating Real Zaragoza 4-0.

Raphael Varane gave the visitors an early lead, and Lucas Vazquez added to the advantage before half-time. Vinicius Jr. all but secured the win after the break with a third goal, and Karim Benzema also scored off the bench.

Los Blancos needed just six minutes to open the scoring, getting a dream start in the tie. Toni Kroos played a short corner with Dani Carvajal before firing a ball into the box that Varane easily converted at the back post.

The early goal was exactly what Real needed, and they soon took control of the contest. James Rodriguez had a decent look on goal to double the lead, but his shot flew wide.

Zaragoza had some success in midfield―a likely result of the rested Casemiro not playing―but overall things were fairly comfortable for Los Blancos. Alphonse Areola didn't have a real save to make until the 24th minute, when he flashed his talent to deny Shinji Kagawa.

Federico Valverde blasted a shot over the crossbar, and a deflected Kagawa effort momentarily scared Areola before bouncing wide of his post.

Zinedine Zidane's troops needed a second goal to feel a little safer, and they got it after 32 minutes through Vazquez. Kroos again provided the assist, sending his team-mate through on goal with a fine pass.

Carvajal missed an excellent chance to add a third goal before half-time, heading right at the goalkeeper, and Miguel Linares had a shot charged down before the official blew for the break.

Los Blancos did not sit on their lead early in the second half, continuing to attack in search of more goals. Luka Jovic in particular was eager to find the net, but the best chances fell to the hosts early.

Both James Igbekeme and Kagawa failed to hit the target after good spells, and Inigo Eguaras should have done better, losing his nerve when he came face-to-face with Areola.

With less than 20 minutes left to play, Vinicius and Rodriguez combined well to send the latter through on goal, and the Brazilian finished calmly to make it 3-0.

Kagawa deserved a goal for his strong outing but couldn't beat Areola after 78 minutes. Substitute Benzema got his name on the scoresheet with a close-range finish.

Brahim Diaz tried for a fifth with a late effort that flew over the goal, while Zaragoza had several more chances for a consolation goal but couldn't get one past Areola.

What's Next?

Los Blancos will host Atletico Madrid in a crucial La Liga clash on Saturday. Real are top of the league, while Atletico are 10 points behind in fifth.

Zaragoza, fourth in the Segunda Division, visit league-leading Cadiz on Sunday.