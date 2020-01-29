Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman Get in Altercation on Video at Super Bowl Radio Row

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The feud between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman has apparently taken over the Super Bowl with the two getting into an altercation Wednesday at radio row.

Ariel Helwani of ESPN provided video of the two yelling at each other, with Usman shouting at his rival to "do something."

However, the two were held back before anyone got physical.

The UFC stars were each providing interviews in Miami, although neither has an official fight ready to promote, with many speculating the next match will be against each other.

Usman is the current welterweight champion, but is recovering from an injury. He told Joe Rogan Wednesday that once he heals, "Jorge is the next guy," via Jesse Holland of MMA Mania.

Meanwhile, Masvidal called Usman a "coward" Wednesday, via Brendan Tobin of 790 The Ticket. The No. 3 ranked fighter in the weight class said the champion has been trying to set up bouts for lower-ranked competitors.

This has been a continuation of the battle of words, with Usman saying on Twitter that Masvidal "is doing everything possible to avoid taking this L."

The arguing has finally led to a face-to-face confrontation, which could potentially take us closer to an official match.

Usman is 16-1 in his career with impressive wins over Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington to win and defend his belt, but Masvidal (34-13) is more experienced and is coming off a win over Nate Diaz. It could lead to a highly anticipated bout between two of the bigger names in UFC.