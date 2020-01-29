Patriots Video Investigation 'Extremely Thorough,' Is Ongoing, Per Roger Goodell

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell doesn't have a timeline for the ongoing investigation into the New England Patriots' use of sideline video in December.

"Our responsibility is to make sure we're being extremely thorough," Goodell said at a press conference Wednesday, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "We're going to get it right and when we come to a conclusion, we'll certainly make sure that people are aware of it."

"Our team has been on it, we've been focused on this," he added, via Albert Breer of The MMQB. "It has not been that lengthy of a time."

The Patriots were caught filming the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during their December 8 game against the Cleveland Browns, which caused the league to open an investigation into the incident.

The team said in a statement saying they "unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box" while attempting to film the "Do Your Job" documentary series.

Despite New England allegedly planning to film the team's advance scout, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports released a video of the team filming exclusively the Bengals sideline for eight minutes.

"I don't see the advance scout in any of this video they're shooting," a Bengals security officer said.

Cincinnati hosted the Patriots for a game one week later.

New England coach Bill Belichick has denied any involvement, but his history that includes a $500,000 fine for using video to steal an opponent's signals in 2007 has created bigger question marks about the situation.

The Patriots lost a first-round pick as part of Spygate and also forfeiting two draft picks in 2015 as a result of the Deflategate controversy.

It seems Goodell and the league will be deliberate in the review of the latest situation before deciding what type of penalty, if any, to issue New England for another possible violation of league rules.