Shaq to Donate Festival Proceeds to Crash Victims' Families, Bryant Foundation

Shaquille O'Neal will donate the proceeds of his Fun House Super Bowl week event in Miami to the families of the victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others Sunday, as well as to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation.

O'Neal said in a statement Wednesday:

"Been going back and forth the past couple of days on if I should even have my event in Miami this weekend. Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family. But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So lets do just that.

"I'll be dedicating and donating all my proceeds from Friday night's Fun House to all the families who lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sundays tragedy. RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we meet again"

An investigation is ongoing into the crash that took the lives of Kobe and Gianna; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser; Sarah and Payton Chester; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

O'Neal discussed Bryant's death during a special edition of Inside the NBA on Tuesday, saying the tragedy "definitely changes me":

"The last time I talked to him was when he was here [Staples Center] and I asked him to get 50 and he got 60. That's the last time I spoke to him. I just wish I could have. It definitely changes me. Because I work a lot. You guys know what I do. I work probably more than the average guy. I just really now have to take time and call and say I love you. ... I'm gonna try to do a better job of just reaching out and just talking to other people rather than always procrastinating because you never know."

Bryant and O'Neal were teammates from 1996 to 2004 with the Lakers, winning three championships before famously having a falling-out that led to O'Neal's trade to the Miami Heat. While they were once bitter rivals, the relationship eventually thawed and later became a friendship. At various points during the broadcast, O'Neal described Bryant as a little brother.

The Fun House, set to feature performances by Pitbull, Diddy, Tiesto, DaBaby and Diplo, is a carnival-style festival event and is set to take place Friday.