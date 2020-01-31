Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Associated Press

There's nothing like Super Bowl week.

And as far as marketing is concerned, there's nothing like crashing Super Bowl week.

That's precisely what the UFC's two hottest welterweights not named Conor McGregor—specifically Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman—did Wednesday when they crossed paths on Radio Row in Miami, creating enough of a stir with heated verbal jabs to snatch headlines from the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jennifer Lopez.

Which suddenly makes their potential title fight, one Usman told Joe Rogan was imminent upon his return from an injury suffered in a thrilling victory over Colby Covington last month, the biggest thing in mixed martial arts.

"If you look at the division, I've beaten almost everybody there in the top 10," Usman said. "It's a matter of who they really want, what's next. Dana (White) said they really want Jorge. Jorge is the next guy."

Masvidal is ranked third at 170 behind Tyron Woodley and Covington, Usman's last two victims.

He's also coming off a storybook 2019 in which he had three fights, won them all inside the distance and made himself a hardcore fan favorite thanks to the BMF belt created for a UFC 246 rumble with Nate Diaz.

He won the Diaz fight, had the belt presented by Dwayne Johnson and instantly became a star.

Not bad for a guy who'd entered the year with 13 losses.

Some insist Usman is a slam dunk to inflict No. 14. Others suggest "Gamebred" is just rugged enough to push the "Nigerian Nightmare" to the limit...and perhaps beyond.

Regardless, it could be one of the most compelling fights in recent MMA history. And the sudden buzz has everyone at Bleacher Report headquarters thinking about what will happen when it becomes reality.

Masvidal vs. Usman figures to be amazing. Let's break it down from head to toe.