Patrick Mahomes: He, Jimmy Garoppolo in 'Great Situations' Ahead of Super Bowl

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Leading up to his first Super Bowl appearance, Patrick Mahomes believes the two starting quarterbacks in Sunday's game are in the perfect situations for them to succeed.

Per ESPN's Adam Teicher, the Kansas City Chiefs star explained why he and Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers are in "great situations" with their respective teams:

"Being in the right organization with the right coaches, the right teammates ... being in this league, it's not about one person. It's not about the quarterback. It's about your team and how you go out there and play as a team and play together.

"So I think with both me and him, we've been put in a lot of great situations, and we've tried to maximize that every day we get those opportunities ... I think Jimmy would say the same thing.''

The pairing of Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid has been a match made in football heaven. The 24-year-old was named NFL MVP in his first season as a starter in 2018. He threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns to help the Chiefs reach the AFC Championship Game.

Injuries limited Mahomes to 14 games during the regular season this year, but he's been unstoppable in the playoffs with 615 passing yards and nine total touchdowns in two games.

Garoppolo gave the 49ers a spark when he took over as their starting quarterback late in the 2017 season. He led a 1-10 team to five straight wins to close out the year, but his 2018 season ended after three games when he tore his ACL in 38-27 loss to the Chiefs.

Returning to full strength in 2019 and a deeper understanding of head coach Kyle Shanahan's system, Garoppolo led San Francisco to the NFC's best record (13-3) by throwing for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Shanahan has relied heavily on his rushing attack this postseason, only asking Garoppolo to throw 27 times in two games. It's been a great formula for success, as the 49ers have racked up 471 rushing yards and 64 combined points against the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

Both head coaches understand their quarterback's skill set and how to use the talent around them to maximize their potential. Reid and Shanahan go about it in different ways with Mahomes and Garoppolo, but the end result has them playing each other for a championship in Super Bowl LIV.