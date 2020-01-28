Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Paul Pogba Is 'Desperate' to Make Manchester United Return

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that midfielder Paul Pogba is desperate to make his Manchester United return after undergoing ankle surgery at the start of January.

The Manchester United boss told reporters that the midfielder is looking forward to getting back to first-team action after a season interrupted by injury.

"Paul's had a terrible season with injuries and he's desperate to play football. If there's one thing that I know about Paul, he loves playing football and he loves just being out there training as well, and it's been playing on his mind.

"Any player who is injured cannot wait to get back on the pitch, you feel so free. He's been playing with pain, so I'm sure when he's pain-free and he's injury-free, he'll enjoy his football."

Pogba has only managed eight appearances for the Red Devils in 2019-20 but is progressing from his latest setback and is ready to return to training, per journalist Bill Rice:

The midfielder's lack of football this season has drawn criticism from former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes, per Premier League Productions (h/t Mark Jones at the Mirror).

He said: "I don't think Pogba is on his way back [from injury] and even if he is on way back, he'll be moaning about something else to try and not play—try to get his move away from the club."

However, Solskjaer also defended Pogba and said the France international was frustrated by the amount of time he has spent on the sidelines.

"I see a boy that is fed up of being injured and desperate to play football, yeah, and Paul has always been a top professional," he said. "I don't have any doubts that when he comes back he's going to enjoy himself."

Manchester United have missed Pogba's creativity in midfield this season. They have experienced another disappointing campaign and are currently 33 points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League.

However, the club do look set to strengthen in the January transfer window by signing midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP:

There has been plenty of rumours about Pogba's future at Manchester United this season, and his agent, Mino Raiola, has said he is unsure if he will stay with the Red Devils:

The summer is likely to bring fresh speculation about his future, particularly if Pogba can display his best form on a regular basis for Manchester United between now and the end of the season.