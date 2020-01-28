Mookie Betts Trade Rumors: Red Sox 'More Serious Than Ever' in Talks for Star OF

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2020

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts plays against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

There is reportedly a growing possibility that Mookie Betts could start the 2020 season with a team other than the Boston Red Sox

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, there's a sense that the Red Sox are "more serious than ever" about a trade, and rival teams "are starting to think" the 2018 American League MVP will be dealt.

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

