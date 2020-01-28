Mookie Betts Trade Rumors: Red Sox 'More Serious Than Ever' in Talks for Star OF

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

There is reportedly a growing possibility that Mookie Betts could start the 2020 season with a team other than the Boston Red Sox.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, there's a sense that the Red Sox are "more serious than ever" about a trade, and rival teams "are starting to think" the 2018 American League MVP will be dealt.

