Patrick Mahomes Will Get New Contract in '12 to 15 Months,' Says Chiefs Chairman

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't in a hurry to tie down Patrick Mahomes with a long-term extension as the star quarterback approaches free agency in 2022.

"There will be a right time sometime in the next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick and when I say right time, I mean right time for both the player and the club," Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "I don't want to say necessarily it has to be this offseason but I will say that it's a priority to get him done."

Hunt added the team's goal is to keep Mahomes in Kansas City for his entire career.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.