Patrick Mahomes Will Get New Contract in '12 to 15 Months,' Says Chiefs Chairman

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field following the 40-9 victory over the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't in a hurry to tie down Patrick Mahomes with a long-term extension as the star quarterback approaches free agency in 2022.

"There will be a right time sometime in the next 12 to 15 months to extend Patrick and when I say right time, I mean right time for both the player and the club," Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "I don't want to say necessarily it has to be this offseason but I will say that it's a priority to get him done."

Hunt added the team's goal is to keep Mahomes in Kansas City for his entire career.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Judge Frees Antonio Brown of Ankle Monitor, House Arrest

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Judge Frees Antonio Brown of Ankle Monitor, House Arrest

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Bieniemy: My Focus Is on Beating 49ers, Not HC Decisions

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Bieniemy: My Focus Is on Beating 49ers, Not HC Decisions

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Teams That Can Win the 2020 Offseason

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Teams That Can Win the 2020 Offseason

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    The Forever Cycle of Chiefs Fandom Has Been Broken

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    The Forever Cycle of Chiefs Fandom Has Been Broken

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer