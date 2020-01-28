Fernandinho, Manchester City Agree to 1-Year Contract Extension Through 2021

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester City announced on Tuesday that midfielder Fernandinho has signed a one-year contract extension at the Etihad Stadium. The new deal runs until the summer of 2021:

The 34-year-old joined Manchester City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and has become a key figure for Pep Guardiola's side, winning three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and four League Cups.

Fernandinho took to social media to express his gratitude at extending his stay with the Premier League champions:

The Brazil international is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders around but has also been used in central defence this season to cover for injuries to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones.

Squawka Football highlighted his defensive contribution:

Guardiola spoke to Sky Sports about Fernandinho's "deserved" new contract and praised him for his performances in defence this season:

Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City's director of football, said Fernandinho's experience will benefit the club's young players, per Rob Pollard at the club's official website.

“This new deal reflects Fernandinho's quality and commitment. He is not only a first-class professional and one of the best players in world football, he is a fantastic person who leads by example every single day.

“We have a talented young squad – but making sure they are supplemented by senior players of Fernandinho’s ilk is of paramount importance. What he brings in terms of leadership and professionalism is valued by everyone at the football club."

Fernandinho is heading towards the end of his career but remains a vital presence for City. His versatility has been important for Guardiola's men this season and is another reason why the club have been keen to tie him down for another year.