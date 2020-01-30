AEW Dynamite Continues Reign over WWE NXT in Wednesday Night Ratings Battle

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

AEW Dynamite beat WWE NXT in the ratings for the fifth consecutive week on Wednesday night.

According to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez, Dynamite averaged 828,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while NXT garnered 712,000 viewers on USA Network.

The main event of AEW Dynamite saw AEW World champion Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz beat Darby Allin and Private Party in a six-man tag team match. After the bout, AEW World title No. 1 contender Jon Moxley chased off The Inner Circle with a bat.

Other major happenings on Dynamite saw Cody beat Kip Sabian; The Young Bucks defeat The Butcher and The Blade; Nyla Rose take down Big Swole; and SCU get past Angelico and Jack Evans.

NXT was headlined by the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which saw The Broserweights, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, defeat The Grizzled Young Veterans of NXT UK. With that win, Riddle and Dunne will go on to challenge Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Also, Tommaso Ciampa took out O'Reilly, Fish and Roderick Strong with a steel pipe before making his way to the ring and essentially demanding a title match against NXT champion Adam Cole in Portland.

Cole stepped up to Ciampa and got the jump on him, but Ciampa turned it around and put Cole through a table. Ciampa got busted open during the skirmish, which made for an incredible visual, with Ciampa's blood dripping on the NXT title as the looked down at it.

Ciampa signed a contract drawn up by NXT general manager William Regal as well, which means Ciampa vs. Cole is official for NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Additionally, Tegan Nox beat Dakota Kai in a grudge match when she used a knee brace to hit Kai in the face after Candice LeRae prevented Kai from using a steel chair. Another big match saw Dominik Dijakovic beat Damian Priest to become the de facto No. 1 contender for Keith Lee's NXT North American Championship too.

Next week on Dynamite, Moxley will be in action against Santana, and Cody will take 10 lashes from MJF, while NXT champion Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will have a face-to-face confrontation on next week's episode of NXT.

