Ilkay Gundogan Talks Manchester City Future, Open to Possible MLS Transfer

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has said he doesn't have a "concrete plan" on his future and that he would be open to a possible move to Major League Soccer.

Gundogan agreed a new contract with the Premier League champions in August, extending his stay at the club until 2023. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of the campaign, and throughout the summer there was speculation aplenty over a possible switch.

Speaking to Kicker meets DAZN podcast (h/t Chris Burton of Goal), Gundogan said he would be open to a move abroad in the future, although where he would move would depend on his condition and form:

"I don't have a concrete plan, but I would trust myself to play in another league abroad.

"It also depends on my form then. When I am 32, 33 and I realise that I can't keep my level or it is dropping, it will be a stop abroad, where you might not play at the highest level and not keep up with [the] Premier League.

"If I were to say I want to leave and continue playing at a high level, only Spain or Italy would be an option for me. Italy is on the up—it has become very tempting again, and I hope the stadiums fill up again too.

"But if I were to say the sporting challenge might not be that high anymore, then things like the U.S. are definitely an alternative—also because of the life there and the other opportunities you have."

In the same report, Gundogan added that he has no intention of leaving City yet. "We are playing football at an extremely high level, and success is always possible here in every season," he continued.

You suspect Pep Guardiola would be loathe to lose the 29-year-old, as he is still a first-team regular at the Etihad Stadium:

The former Borussia Dortmund man can operate as a deep-sitting playmaker in front of defence and manage the game, although is just as adept when used in a more orthodox midfield position. His close control, incisive passing and awareness makes him a major asset.

In addition, Gundogan can also chip in with goals, most notably from set-piece situations. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot on Sunday in City's 4-0 win over Fulham in the FA Cup:

With David Silva leaving the club at the end of the campaign, Guardiola will be reluctant to lose any more experience from the midfield positions ahead of next term.

Gundogan's positional adaptability and familiarity with the manager's demands make him useful. Although he may not necessarily be in City's best XI, given the number of matches they play throughout the campaign, the Germany star will get plenty of time on the field.