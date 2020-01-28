Josep Maria Bartomeu Talks Rodrigo, Amid Bruno Fernandes Transfer Links

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno is of interest to the club, who could reportedly sign Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes as part of the deal.

Juan Jimenez of AS wrote the Blaugrana will make a single signing in the final days of the winter transfer window, and Bartomeu suggested Valencia star Rodrigo could be their man, per A. Segura of Marca.

The club president was asked about Barca's interest in Rodrigo and replied: "We don't talk about players from other teams. But [Rodrigo's] name is on the table of the coaches. And a replacement will arrive. I do not know whether it will be from Barcelona B or from outside (the club). I like many players."

Superdeporte (h/t Conrado Valle of AS) reported Portugal international Fernandes—closely linked with a move to Manchester United this month—may spend next season on loan at Valencia if he moves to the Camp Nou.

It's understood Barca have moved into the race to sign Fernandes in the summer and could agree to send him to Valencia for the 2020-21 season, which could aid their attempt to lure Rodrigo. However, Valencia might understandably be reluctant if they fail to sign a Rodrigo replacement this month.

Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden of ESPN reported talks between Barcelona and Valencia have "accelerated over the last two days," with Barcelona "pushing for an initial loan with an obligatory purchase clause included for the summer," while Valencia would prefer to complete the deal in the January window.

However, Barcelona reportedly didn't plan to spend in the January window ahead of major plans for the summer:

"Barca didn't plan to spend any money this month due to the club's financial situation. They need to bring in over €100 million before the end of June to balance the books, with the idea of then moving for either Lautaro Martinez or Neymar in the summer. Sources have told ESPN that the possible arrival of Rodrigo this month would not alter those plans as they continue to plan for a future without Suarez, who turned 33 this week."

Sporting manager Silas was uncertain about Fernandes' future when he spoke to reporters after the midfielder captained his side to a 1-0 win over Maritimo on Monday:

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is expected to be out of action until May after he underwent surgery on his right knee in mid-January, with manager Quique Setien short on alternative senior options up front.

Antoine Griezmann—who joined in a €120 million transfer from Atletico Madrid last summer—could be fielded in a central role.

Onda Deportiva (h/t football writer Andrew Gaffney) confirmed Rodrigo was missing from Valencia's training session on Tuesday:

The 28-year-old has scored only four times in 23 appearances for Valencia this season but has an impressive tally of 10 assists. What's more, half his goals this campaign have clinched UEFA Champions League victories, scoring in 1-0 wins against Chelsea and Ajax.

Valencia captain Jose Luis Gaya told Marca (h/t Football Espana) it would be a "real blow" if the club sold Rodrigo, expressing his concern that it would be too late to sign an adequate replacement.

Cadena SER (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy) reported Valencia are targeting a Rodrigo replacement at Borussia Dortmund, who recently signed Norwegian wonderkid Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg:

Jimenez added that 21-year-old right-back Moussa Wague doesn't look likely to feature in Setien's plans and could be used as a sweetener in Barca's attempts to sign Rodrigo.

The alleged interest in Fernandes could work in Barca's favour both in the short and long term, helping them solve their woes in attack while attracting one of Europe's in-form attacking midfielders.

Barcelona—who lost 2-0 at the Mestalla on Saturday—face Leganes in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Thursday, with the January transfer window set to close on Friday.