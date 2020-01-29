Tottenham Complete Steven Bergwijn Transfer from PSV, Signs Contract Until 2025

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of Netherlands international forward Steven Bergwijn on Wednesday.

The official Tottenham Twitter account confirmed the deal, with the PSV Eindhoven man signing a five-and-a-half-year contract with his new club.

Before the transfer was finalised, it was reported by Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard that the deal was worth around €32 million (£27 million).

With Christian Eriksen leaving Spurs for Inter Milan, Bergwijn will provide another attacking edge to Jose Mourinho's team in the second half of the 2019-20 season and beyond.

After breaking into the PSV team as a teenager, Bergwijn has continued to make steady progress and has long been considered one of the most exciting players in Dutch football.

In the previous campaign he enjoyed a breakthrough, scoring 14 times in 34 appearances in the Eredivisie, adding productivity and composure in the final third to his searing speed and skill. This term, he has five goals from 16 top-flight outings.

In addition to his goalscoring, Squawka noted the 22-year-old is also one of the most creative players in the Dutch top flight, with 29 assists registered since the start of the 2017-18 season.

It will be fascinating to see how the forward transitions from the Eredivisie to the Premier League, with the physical demands placed on players in English football much more significant than many other elite European leagues.

It will also be interesting to see where Bergwijn fits into the Tottenham squad. Although he's come in the same month Eriksen is set to go out, he's not a stylistically similar player to the Denmark international.

In the main, Bergwijn has been used in wide areas in his career. Spurs already have Heung-Min Son, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura capable of operating in those positions.

This season, Bergwijn was also used at the point of the attack by PSV and that versatility will be crucial for Spurs, with Harry Kane set to miss the majority of the season due to injury.

Even so, with raw facets of his game that still need to be smoothed down, Bergwijn may take a while to fully adapt to life in north London. While he's capable of making an impression over the coming months, Tottenham fans may have to wait until next term to see the Dutchman in full flight.