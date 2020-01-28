Super Bowl Odds 2020: Vegas Prop Bet and Odds List for 49ers vs. Chiefs

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Monday night was about talking for the Super Bowl LIV participants. Sunday? That will be all about the football.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs participated in Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami on Monday night, answering questions and discussing their upcoming matchup. After a few more days of practices and press conferences, though, it will be time to play for the championship.

Here's a look at important betting information for Super Bowl LIV, followed by the latest buzz surrounding the big game.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1; Over/Under 54.5 points

Prop Bets: A list of available prop bets can be found at Bovada.

Latest Super Bowl Buzz

Kansas City's Andy Reid and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan are both looking to win their first Super Bowl championship as head coaches. And they were both a main point of the discussion at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday night in Miami.

For Reid, this won't be his first appearance in the Super Bowl. He led the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX at the end of the 2004 season. However, Philadelphia lost to New England, and he hasn't been back to the grandest stage until this year.

Although the 61-year-old didn't get to the Super Bowl in any of his first six seasons with the Chiefs, he's had plenty of success. Kansas City has never had a losing record during his tenure, and it has made the playoffs in all but one season.

Now, after 14 career playoff losses, Reid is trying to add a Super Bowl championship to his impressive list of coaching accolades by leading the Chiefs to their first Lombardi Trophy since the 1969 season.

"He's one of the top coaches in this league. He's one of the top coaches I've ever had and I think himself in general and this organization deserve a ring," Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins said, according to NFL.com. "I think everyone on this team deserves one. I think we've played well and went through all the trials and tribulations and injuries and stuff like that and we've played the best as a team. So I think if anyone deserves one, we do."

Shanahan is in only his third season as an NFL head coach. In his first two years with the 49ers, they went a combined 10-22 and missed the playoffs both years. But this season has been a breakthrough year for his squad, as it tries to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title since the 1994 season.

Although Shanahan has never won a Super Bowl, his father has. In fact, Mike Shanahan led the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

On Monday, the younger Shanahan credited his father's advice for his own coaching success.

"I remember when I wanted get into coaching, I wanted to be an offensive coach. I played offense my whole life," he said, according to NFL.com. "All he told me was, 'Don't study offense, study defense. The offense will come natural, you better know what to do on defense.' And that was one of the best [pieces of] advice he gave me."

Not every NFL head coach wins a Super Bowl championship in his career. And sometimes, it can take many years, as would be the case for Reid if his Chiefs win this year's title.

But on Sunday, either Reid or Shanahan will be able to add the title of Super Bowl-champion head coach to his list of accomplishments.