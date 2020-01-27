George Kittle Has Had Labrum Injury for 2 Seasons; 49ers TE Rules out Surgery

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2020

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 19: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after making a reception during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle said on the Pardon My Take podcast that he's played with a torn labrum since 2018. 

"So I dislocated my shoulder last year, and my labrum is completely torn," he said (h/t Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports). "So I don't get surgery on it—[the protective sleeve] basically helps me, so it doesn't hurt all the time."

He added there was "no chance" he would opt for surgery in the future.

"I can't miss those workout days, man," he said.

                        

