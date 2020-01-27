George Kittle Has Had Labrum Injury for 2 Seasons; 49ers TE Rules out Surgery

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle said on the Pardon My Take podcast that he's played with a torn labrum since 2018.

"So I dislocated my shoulder last year, and my labrum is completely torn," he said (h/t Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports). "So I don't get surgery on it—[the protective sleeve] basically helps me, so it doesn't hurt all the time."

He added there was "no chance" he would opt for surgery in the future.

"I can't miss those workout days, man," he said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.