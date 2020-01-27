Ex-Cowboys RB DeMarco Murray Joins Oklahoma as Running Backs Coach

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Oklahoma has hired former NFL running back DeMarco Murray as the team's running backs coach, the school announced Monday.

Murray spent four years with the Sooners from 2007-10 before moving onto the NFL, where he played seven years with the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and was named first-team All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

He also holds the Oklahoma record for all-purpose yards with 6,718 and total touchdowns with 65, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors twice in his four years.

The Sooners won 43 games during his time playing under then-coach Bob Stoops.

"DeMarco had a tremendous playing career both at OU and in the NFL and has a passion for coaching and helping young men grow as players and people," head coach Lincoln Riley said in a release. "He's got an incredibly bright coaching future and will be an outstanding mentor to our players. I don't think there's anyone better to lead our running backs."

Murray remained active in football following his playing career, serving as an analyst on Fox Sports in 2018 before becoming a running backs coach at Arizona last season.

However, the 31-year-old is exited to return to Norman as a coach:

"This is very surreal. Obviously I never thought I'd be back coaching at the place where it all started for me. Having the opportunity to come back and be among great coaches and be with some of the people I grew up with is exciting. I'm thankful for the opportunity Coach Riley is giving me and I'm looking forward to being back home."

Oklahoma has won 12 games in each of the last three years with one of the top offenses in football each season.

Murray will have a lot to work with at running back in 2020 with Kennedy Brooks, Trey Sermon and Rhamondre Stevenson all set to return.