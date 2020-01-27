Browns' Kareem Hunt Had Weed, Vodka; Said He'd Fail Drug Test in Police Video

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt admitted he would fail an NFL drug test and had an open container of vodka in his car when pulled over for speeding in Ohio earlier this month.

TMZ Sports obtained police footage of the incident, in which an apologetic Hunt pleads with the officer, seemingly over the potential loss of his NFL career.

"I just—it stresses me out," Hunt says in the video. "I lost everything already, sir. I'm just trying to be in my hometown and chill."

The unnamed officer, who says he's a Browns fan, chastises Hunt for potentially blowing his second chance. After the cop finds marijuana in a bag in the car, Hunt says he would fail an NFL drug test if one was administered the day of the stop.

As the officer and Hunt continue their discussion, the former Kansas City Chiefs running back laments the fact he isn't still with the AFC champions.

"I should be playing for a freakin' Super Bowl, man. It hurts my soul, you don't even understand. I've been fighting a lot of s--t lately. It still hurts me to this day. I love Cleveland, love the Browns but you don't understand," he said.

The Chiefs released Hunt in November 2018 after video of him shoving and kicking a woman in the hallway of a hotel surfaced. The NFL suspended Hunt for the first eight games of the 2019 season, with the former Pro Bowler rushing for 179 yards and adding 285 receiving yards in eight games with Cleveland.

The Browns have said they are looking into the incident. Hunt is a restricted free agent this offseason after signing a one-year deal in Cleveland.