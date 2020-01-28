USA vs. Haiti Women's Soccer: 2020 Olympic Qualifying Live Stream and Preview

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

The United States women's national soccer team welcome Haiti on Tuesday in CONCACAF Olympic qualifying at the BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Group A features both nations alongside Costa Rica and Panama, with the top two sides advancing to the knockout phase to be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The U.S. will be overwhelming favourites to advance as they attempt to extend a 23-match unbeaten run.

The Stars and Stripes could only reach the quarter-finals of the Olympics in Brazil four years ago, when they were eliminated on penalties by Sweden, who lost the gold-medal match to Germany.

Date: Tuesday, January 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. local, 8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. GMT (Wednesday)

TV: Fox Sports 2 (USA)



Stream: Fox Sports App, TUDNxtra

Preview

The Americans have been the dominant force in women's soccer at the Olympics since its introduction in 1996.

The U.S. have won four of the six gold medals since then, and the world champions will expect to top the podium once more in Japan this year.

Vlatko Andonovski took over from Jill Ellis as head coach in October, and he will be looking for his team to become the first to win the Olympic gold medal immediately after claiming the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Andonovski will need to decide which veterans remain in his squad in the coming months, and who will be cut from his Tokyo 2020 plans.

The new coach oversaw a 28-player camp ahead of Olympic qualifying and has trimmed the number down to 20 for the upcoming games.

Andonovski explained the quality he has at his disposal, per Goal:

"Full credit to the players for competing hard during our January camp and for making our final roster decisions difficult.

"We have a balanced roster with versatile players and of course they have a lot of experience in important games. This is a team that understands that you have to be aggressive and unpredictable in how you create scoring chances but also knows how to be smart on defense at the same time."

"They are mature and savvy players who can adjust on the fly if needed and of course are highly motivated to earn that berth to the Olympics."

Haiti made it to this stage after topping the Caribbean qualifying group. Les Grenadieres have never qualified to appear at the Olympics or the World Cup, and they remain outsiders to make it to Japan.

This match should be a formality for the USWNT, and the gulf in class should be too wide for the visitors.