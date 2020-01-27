WWE Raw Preview: Royal Rumble Fallout, Liv vs. Lana, and More for January 27

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of an explosive Royal Rumble pay-per-view that saw Drew McIntyre win the namesake match and cash his ticket to WrestleMania 36, WWE Raw hits the USA Network airwaves with a broadcast that officially begins the company's march to the Showcase of the Immortals.

What can fans expect from the flagship show as it lays the groundwork for the biggest show of the year, not to mention the next Saudi Arabia extravaganza and the March 8 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view?

Already Announced

Liv Morgan vs. Lana

McIntyre's Coronation

The Scottish Psychopath stunned the wrestling world by eliminating the dominant Brock Lesnar in Sunday's Royal Rumble match, then dumping Roman Reigns to the floor to secure his first world championship opportunity.

McIntyre has spent weeks building a connection with fans, drawing more and more cheers with every passing performance. Sunday, management capitalized on his momentum and pulled the proverbial trigger on his main event push.

Monday represents the first night in McIntyre's magical journey, a push that will likely see him challenge Lesnar for the WWE Championship in Tampa, Florida. The question now is whether The Beast Incarnate has anything to say about the sinister Scot eliminating him.

Furthermore, what obstacles might creative put in front of him with WrestleMania still so far away?

Expect answers to those two questions in fairly short order Monday.

Liv Morgan and Lana Write Their Latest Chapter

Weeks after Liv Morgan admitted her love for Lana, the feud between the two has lost some of the controversy that accompanied it, but not the intensity. Just one night after Morgan eliminated Lana from the Royal Rumble, and The Ravishing Russian returned the favor, the competitors will meet in their first singles match against each other.

Best of all? Bobby Lashley and Rusev are barred from the ringside area, preventing the predictable interference finisher that typically plagues these storyline-heavy matches.

Can Morgan and Lana deliver a match worthy of the hype and efforts put into the story by creative, or will their lack of experience in high-profile bouts provide the storyline with yet another cringe-worthy addition?

For the sake of fans and performers alike, hopefully it is the former.

Rated R for Return

Edge shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE at No. 21 in Sunday's Royal Rumble match and lasting all the way to the final three before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

During his run in the match, The Rated R Superstar betrayed the trust of former tag team partner Randy Orton, sending The Viper to the floor.

He also turned AJ Styles inside out with a spear, injuring the former WWE champion's left shoulder in the process.

Which of those two Superstars will target Edge first Monday night? Or might "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins attempt to further establish himself as the top-dog on the flagship by eliminating the Hall of Famer as quickly as he returned?