Steven Bergwijn Denies He Refused to Play for PSV Amid Tottenham Transfer Talk

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven forward Steven Bergwijn has dismissed claims that he refused to play for his team last weekend amid continued speculation linking him with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Bergwijn was left out of the PSV squad for Sunday's home clash with FC Twente, with a move to Spurs seemingly edging closer to completion.

Speculation swirled that the Netherlands international had refused to take part in the game, which PSV drew 1-1, in an attempt to expedite a move to the Premier League team. However, he took to Instagram (h/t Sam France of Goal) to confirm he was given permission to miss the match:

"Good evening, PSV fans. A lot was said about me. I've read all of it, and I'm disappointed with how this went down.

"None of it is true. I never refused to play for PSV, and I would never do so in the future. The media is twisting this whole story; I called the coach this morning and said some things are going on, and he gave his permission.

"He then wished me success. Everything went fine, and I did everything in a good manner without going behind PSV's back."

According to Voetbal International (h/t Sport Witness), PSV are "very disappointed" with how Bergwijn has conducted himself during negotiations with Tottenham.

Per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard, the player was in London on Monday, with the two clubs continuing to hold talks over a transfer. Spurs are said to be close to meeting the £27 million value placed on the 22-year-old.

As Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws relayed, some reports from the Netherlands suggest the player didn't have permission to make the trip to England:

If the transfer was to completed, it would be an exciting acquisition for Spurs, as the forward is regarded as one of the best young players in the Netherlands.

While he's typically played in wide areas throughout his career, this season PSV have utilised his speed and smart movement at the point of the attack at times.

Per Football Oranje, the Dutchman has always been productive in the final third:

With Christian Eriksen edging closer to a transfer to Inter Milan, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho will be delighted to have another attacking option lined up for this month.

Bergwijn is still raw, and it may take him some time to settle into English football, which is much more physical and fast-paced than the Eredivisie. But with patience and the right coaching, the Dutch international could prove to be a savvy signing for Tottenham.