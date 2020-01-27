49ers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl 2020 Betting Odds, Favorite and Winner Picks

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to kick off Super Bowl Week in Miami. The build-up to Super Bowl LIV begins on Monday evening at 8 p.m. ET with player and coach interviews, which will be broadcast on NFL Network. The NFL Honors will take place on Saturday, and on Sunday, fans will be treated to the game itself.

From a matchup standpoint, Super Bowl LIV is shaping up to be one of the best NFL title games in recent memory. While the 49ers and Chiefs approach things differently on offense—the 49ers are run-based, and the Chiefs lean on Patrick Mahomes and the passing game—both teams are prolific scorers.

San Francisco finished the regular season ranked second in scoring, averaging 29.9 points. The Chiefs were ranked fifth (28.2 points per game). Offensively, this game has the makings of a shootout.

Defensively, both Kansas City and San Francisco feature aggressive pass rushes. The 49ers defense is no secret—it finished second overall (281.8 yards per game allowed) during the regular season. The Chiefs defense flew under the radar just a bit, however. The Chiefs pass rush produced 45 sacks in the regular season and helped limit opponents to just 221.4 passing yards per game, eighth-fewest in the NFL.

Both Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo have a challenge ahead of them.

It is difficult to predict how Super Bowl LIV might unfold. Here, we'll dig into some other individual factors that could heavily impact the final outcome. First, though, let's dig into the scheduling information and the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

Super Bowl LIV

When: Sunday, February 02 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Odds, Over/Under: KC -1, 54.5

Prediction: Kansas City 30-27

Mahomes' Running Ability

The 49ers are going to pressure Mahomes early and often. That's been their strategy all year long, and with Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and the rest of the defensive front healthy, that isn't going to change on Sunday.

Expect Mahomes and Chiefs coach Andy Reid to counter by utilizing Mahomes' running ability.

Mahomes led the Chiefs with 53 rushing yards in each of their two playoff victories. The Chiefs used him as a runner to supplement the backfield and to help neutralize the pass rush. The latter could be particularly important against San Francisco.

The 49ers, however, will be ready to face Mahomes the runner.

"His mobility is unique," 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

If Mahomes is able to slow San Francisco's pass rush by scrambling, he'll start to find time in the pocket and likely open targets downfield. If the 49ers are able to contain him and keep him under duress, however, they'll take away much of Kansas City's deep-strike capability.

Kansas City's Run Defense

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Chiefs defense is going to have the difficult task of trying to limit San Francisco's run game, which ranked second in the regular season (144.1 yards per game). This could prove extremely difficult for a unit that ranked just 26th against the run (128.2 yards per game allowed) in 2019.

Kansas City stood up to Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans rushing attack in the AFC title game. Henry, who rushed for at least 180 in each of his previous two playoff games, had just 69 yards on 19 carries. While the Titans did turn more toward their passing game in the second half, the Chiefs should come into Super Bowl week with some confidence in their run defense.

The Chiefs may also avoid having to face running back Tevin Coleman, who didn't practice last week while recovering from a shoulder dislocation.

Even if Coleman doesn't play, however, the 49ers run game will be formidable. Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert are both capable backs, and Mostert is coming off a 220-yard outing against the Green Bay Packers.

This should be one of the most important individual matchups of the game. If 49ers can sustain drives and move the ball on the ground, they can keep Mahomes off the field and out of rhythm.

Jimmy Garoppolo

While Mahomes is getting plenty of attention heading into the game—and rightfully so—Garoppolo's play will be just as important to the outcome. Even if he isn't asked to lead a comeback or a game-winning drive, Garoppolo is going to face critical moments.

If he can deliver in those moments, the 49ers will maintain offensive balance. If the Chiefs can fluster him, they'll make San Francisco's offense one-dimensional. Kansas City will have a much easier time defending the run if it isn't worried about Garoppolo beating the defense.

One former 49ers great believes that Garoppolo will indeed deliver.

"At some point and time, they're going to have to lean on him, like they did in the games that you mentioned (New Orleans and Seattle), and he's come through in that part, so I'm not concerned about it," Joe Montana told KNBR radio (h/t Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area).

Garoppolo's teammates also believe the notion that Garoppolo cannot carry the offense if needed is ridiculous.

"Idiots sound like idiots at this point," cornerback Richard Sherman told Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne.