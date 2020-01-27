WWE Rumors: Latest on Edge vs. Orton at WrestleMania, Styles Injury, Sasha Banks

Paul Abell/Associated Press

As WWE's plans for WrestleMania coalesce, we officially have clarity after a wild Royal Rumble on Sunday night.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio gave updates on the fallout from Houston, including WrestleMania plans for the returning Edge. The Rated R Superstar is slated to make his WrestleMania return in a match against Randy Orton, the seeds of which were planted Sunday night.

Edge and Orton briefly reformed their Rated RKO team midway in the Rumble, working together to get down to the final four. Orton teased a betrayal by setting up (but not delivering) an RKO, but Edge finished off the job by turning his back on his former partner to cinch himself into the final three.

Roman Reigns then eliminated Edge before being taken out by winner Drew McIntyre.

Returning to a WWE ring for the first time since 2011, Edge looked about as good as a 46-year-old coming off nearly a decade-long retirement could expect to. He lasted nearly 24 minutes, appears to be in great shape, and the time off may have helped preserve his body for a second run.

There is no word on how long Edge will be sticking around, but a first feud with Orton makes sense. It gets them on the WrestleMania marquee without having a championship attached and may wind up getting that Triple H "legends" spot on the card with it seeming like the WWE executive will be sitting out this cycle.

Edge and Orton know each other well enough to work a safe match and have enough built-in history the rivalry won't need much TV time to win over fans.

One unfortunate accident related to Edge's return appears to be an AJ Styles injury. Meltzer said Styles suffered a shoulder separation during the Rumble match, likely when Edge hit him with a spear before later dumping him out of the ring.

In real time, the elimination felt like a botch. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were still in the ring when Styles was eliminated. In most Rumbles, the two lesser members of the stable would have been eliminated first. Rewatching the match, it's also apparent that Styles was nursing his shoulder after that spear; it's unclear how much longer he would have been in the match, but it feels unlikely he was slated for a run of less than eight minutes.

Meltzer said Styles' status is "unknown," but WWE is "hopeful" he'll be available for WrestleMania.

The other major injury news coming out of the Royal Rumble was the conspicuous absence of Sasha Banks. The Boss did not appear in the 30-woman Rumble and was not at ringside for Bayley's SmackDown championship defense against Lacey Evans. Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. reported Banks was not cleared to compete due to an undisclosed injury.

Kelly Kelly was given Banks' spot in the Rumble. The severity of Banks' injury is unknown, but it's a concern given her history. Banks has not wrestled in a match since Jan. 3.