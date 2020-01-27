Drew McIntyre the Right Pick and Hot Takes of 2020 WWE Royal Rumble Results

0 of 5

A new main event star was born at WWE Royal Rumble 2020, as Drew McIntyre booked his ticket to WrestleMania 36.

That was one of several big takes on a dramatic Sunday night for the company that included big-name returns, high-octane title matches and a first glimpse into what the card for Mania could look like come April.

The women's Rumble match also threw up plenty of talking points as did the other bouts on the card.

Here's a look at the hot takes of WWE Royal Rumble 2020.