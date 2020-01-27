Thomas Meunier Hails 'Sensational' Neymar After PSG's Win over Lille

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Thomas Meunier has said his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar is so good that if he only scores one goal "you tell yourself that he didn't have a good match."

Neymar scored both goals on Sunday as PSG won 2-0 at Lille to move 10 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

The Brazilian's second goal came from the penalty spot after his sublime 28th-minute finish from the edge of the area.

His tally for the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season now stands at 13 goals in 13 appearances, and he has also provided five assists.

Right-back Meunier hailed Neymar's consistent contributions and said PSG are lucky to have him in their side, per Sam France of Goal:

"I'm not going to say that you get used to it. But when he only gets one single goal or an assist, you tell yourself that he didn't have a good match. In reality, what he does is sensational. It's the same for Kylian [Mbappe] or Angel [Di Maria], they are always decisive. We will always need them, we are lucky to have them on our team."

Last summer it was widely reported that Neymar wanted to leave PSG to return to Barcelona just two years on from his world-record £200 million move in the other direction.

However, a deal could not be reached between the two clubs, and since being successfully integrated back into Thomas Tuchel's side, Neymar has flourished.

Earlier in January, it was reported that Neymar could now sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes, but it may hinge on how successful PSG are in the UEFA Champions League this term.

Neymar has had to watch from the sidelines in the last two seasons as PSG have been knocked out of Europe's biggest club competition at the last-16 stage:

The French giants have been perennial underachievers in the Champions League in the last decade, never getting beyond the quarter-finals.

One of the key reasons Neymar was signed was to help PSG break into the European elite. He won the 2014-15 Champions League with Barcelona.

Tuchel will be desperately hoping Neymar can stay fit for this season's last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund.

The first leg is on February 18, and the second leg is on March 11.

PSG have a squad capable of winning the Champions League, and their cushion in Ligue 1 should allow for some beneficial rotation in the buildup to the knockout rounds.

However, they have a mental block to get over, which will be much easier to navigate if Neymar remains at his best.