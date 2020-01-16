Neymar, PSG Reportedly 'Optimistic' About New Contract; May Hinge on UCL Success

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar reacts during the French L1 football match between Monaco (ASM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco on January 15, 2020. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Neymar could reportedly sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, but the potential deal might depend on the club's success in the UEFA Champions League.

According to ESPN's Julien Laurens, no agreement will be made before April or May, and PSG's knockout result against Borussia Dortmund in Europe's top competition could dictate whether the Brazilian stays or leaves, though the sides are "optimistic" about a deal.

Neymar was linked with a move back to Barcelona, but a source told ESPN the player is settled in the French capital.

Retaining Neymar would be a major coup for PSG, with the forward contractually tied to the team for the next two-and-a-half years.

Relations between club and player have reportedly improved since the rumours of a switch back to the Camp Nou last summer. Neymar has looked happy on the pitch, and the 27-year-old is in sensational form.

The attacker has 12 goals and seven assists in 14 Ligue 1 and Champions League appearances this term. Neymar's partnership with Kylian Mbappe, with a supporting cast of Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi, has appeared exciting and dynamic under coach Thomas Tuchel.

PSG crave Champions League success more than anything, and Neymar's initial signing was supposed to help their aim of European dominance.

Neymar has equalled a PSG club record by netting in all of his last eight games, but the Champions League encounter at BVB on February 18 could be vital for the player's long-term future.

