Fantasy Basketball 2020: Hidden Gems to Pick Up for NBA Week 15

The latest alteration to the Golden State Warriors roster could open up an opportunity for an NBA draft bust to thrive in extended minutes.

Marquese Chriss, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, has not averaged more than 10 points per game in his NBA career.

After Willie Cauley-Stein was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Chriss has a chance to thrive in extended minutes for a Warriors squad that has already seen unlikely standouts Eric Paschall and Damion Lee thrive during the 2019-20 season.

Another younger player who has bounced around over the last few seasons may be worth a look in fantasy basketball as well.

New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton has turned in a few recent performances that may warrant a waiver-wire pickup.

Fantasy Basketball Hidden Gems

Marquese Chriss, PF/C, Golden State

In the last three games, Chriss earned a double-digit point total against the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers.

None of those three outings on the hardwood lasted more than 22 minutes, which is a positive sign for his effectiveness.

During that stretch, the Washington product also turned in 17 rebounds, three steals, three assists and two blocks.

Chriss is expected to help fill the void left by Cauley-Stein, who averaged 7.6 points and 6.2 rebounds in 37 starts.

At minimum, Chriss could have the opportunity to earn starting minutes, and if he performs as well as he did in the last week, he could be a viable fantasy option in the frontcourt.

The 22-year-old is owned in under 10 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, per FantasyPros, so it may be worth taking the risk on him now.

The Warriors have two challenging matchups with the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics to start their five-game road swing, but Chriss may be able to find success against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.

Once that road run ends, Golden State plays six of its next eight games at Chase Center. That string of home contests may allow Chriss to develop a rhythm and improve on his current average of 7.6 points per game.

There may be caution in picking up the big man since his highest scoring average occurred in his rookie season with the Phoenix Suns and the Warriors are now his fourth team.

However, the opportunity with Cauley-Stein dealt to Dallas is something he could take advantage of, and he is a low-risk, high-reward fantasy pickup because of that.

Elfrid Payton, PG, New York

Payton should provide fantasy owners with guard depth based on his recent point and assist totals.

On Friday, the 25-year-old point guard produced 13 points and 11 handouts in a loss to the Toronto Raptors.

In Sunday's victory over the Nets, Payton dished out nine assists to go along with his nine points.

The former Orlando, Phoenix and New Orleans player has chipped in decent totals in a few statistical categories, which makes him a second or third guard option.

For the season, Payton is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, and in his last six appearances, he has eclipsed his current assist average.

His effectiveness when on the court is proved more by the positive plus/minus recorded in four of the last five games, including a plus-13 rating versus Philadelphia January 18.

The point guard is available in over 60 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues, per FantasyPros, so he may be worth a look in the games leading up to the All-Star break.

Between now and February 12, the Knicks have matchups with the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Washington and Cleveland, so there is an opportunity for Payton to record decent totals.

