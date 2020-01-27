Super Bowl Odds 2020 Money Line, Prop Bet List, More for 49ers vs. Chiefs

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs? It's a question that will be asked a lot this week as fans, analysts and experts alike make their predictions for Super Bowl LIV.

The week of the game has arrived, but both teams still have plenty of preparation to come before taking the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday evening. There's still Super Bowl Opening Night, a week of practices and more before kickoff for the big game.

But time is starting to dwindle for people to place their bets for the Super Bowl. There are a lot of available prop bets among numerous sportsbooks, so there aren't many more opportunities to do research.

Here's betting information for the Super Bowl, followed by a look back at how the 49ers and Chiefs have reached this point.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1; Over/Under 54.5 points

Money Line (via Caesars): Kansas City -117 (bet $117 to win $100); San Francisco -103

Prop Bet List: There is a list of potential prop bets available on Bovada

Path to Super Bowl LIV

The 49ers and Chiefs had much different external expectations entering the 2019 season.

Many figured Kansas City could be here. It reached the AFC Championship Game last year, in which it lost to New England in overtime, and with reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes leading the way, there was a strong chance the Chiefs were going to have another successful season.

However, San Francisco went 4-12 in 2018, which led to it having the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft. And although it used that selection to add defensive end Nick Bosa, not many experts or analysts would have predicted the 49ers to be one of the best teams in the NFL this season.

Two different paths, but both teams are now one win away from winning a Super Bowl championship.

The Chiefs weren't dominant for the entire year, even though they went 12-4 during the regular season to win the AFC West. After winning their first four games of the year, they then lost four of six games, a stretch that included Mahomes missing two games because of injury.

But Mahomes returned and Kansas City recovered to win its final six games, earning a first-round bye for the postseason.

When the Chiefs returned to action in the Divisional Round, they immediately faced a tough deficit, as they allowed 24 straight points to begin their matchup with the Texans. But Kansas City showed its resilience by battling back for a 51-31 win to return to the AFC title game.

At that point, the Chiefs' offense again led the way, as they notched a 35-24 victory over the Titans to win the first AFC championship in franchise history. (Their last Super Bowl appearance in the 1969 season came prior to the AFL-NFL merger.)

The 49ers had a more dominant regular season. They won their first eight games of the year, as they were the last team in the NFL to still be undefeated. That stretch immediately helped them emerge as a potential Super Bowl contender this season.

San Francisco's three losses all came in the final eight weeks of the regular season, but two came against Seattle and Baltimore, two of the better teams in the NFL this season. It avenged that loss to Seattle in Week 17, which secured the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

In the playoffs, the 49ers have taken down the Vikings and Packers, the two top teams from the NFC North this season. They outscored those teams 64-30 to advance to the Super Bowl.

Now, the Chiefs and 49ers will face off for the first time this season. It should be an exciting matchup, as both teams have offenses that ranked in the top six in the NFL during the regular season. San Francisco also had the No. 2-ranked defense.