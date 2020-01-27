Super Bowl 2020: Updated Spread, Odds, Money Lines for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Super Bowl week has arrived, and it should be a fun one.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Miami on Sunday, Super Bowl Opening Night takes place Monday at Marlins Park and the big game is set for Sunday evening at Hard Rock Stadium.

Although Kansas City is a slight favorite heading into the matchup, the betting line is so close that this is truly a Super Bowl that could go either way. Both of these teams have impressed all season and are a deserving winner of the Lombardi Trophy.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the Super Bowl, along with the latest buzz surrounding the big game.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1; Over/Under 54.5 points

Money Line (via Caesars): Kansas City -117 (bet $117 to win $100); San Francisco -103

Latest Super Bowl Buzz

It's been 15 years since Andy Reid last reached the Super Bowl. He led the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX at the end of the 2004 season, but they lost to the Patriots. That was Reid's only head-coaching appearance on the grandest stage, and he's spent the last decade-plus trying to get back there.

In his seventh season leading the Chiefs, Reid is finally back in the Super Bowl. And after enduring 14 playoff losses, he could potentially finally end a season by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Chiefs players are obviously a big fan of their coach, who has had tremendous success in his Kansas City career despite never winning a Super Bowl title. Reid's Chiefs have never had a losing season, and they've reached the playoffs in six of his seven years at the helm.

On Sunday, as the Chiefs arrived in Miami for the Super Bowl, their players honored their coach by wearing Reid-like Hawaiian shirts, as shared in a video from the team's Twitter account:

According to NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman, the Chiefs landed at Miami International Airport at around 4:10 p.m. ET on Sunday. It was only less than three hours later when the 49ers arrived for the Super Bowl.

However, before the 49ers left for Miami, they received a warm welcome from San Francisco fans prior to their departure.

The moment was captured in a video tweeted by 49ers general manager John Lynch:

Lynch has quickly turned the 49ers back into a Super Bowl-caliber franchise. He became San Francisco's GM prior to the 2017 season, but it went 10-22 over his first two years, missing the playoffs both seasons.

After posting a 4-12 record in the 2018 season, the 49ers are in the Super Bowl a year later.

However, Lynch has made it clear that he and his team aren't happy with just an appearance in the big game.

"We haven't done a whole lot yet," Lynch said, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "We've earned a really cool opportunity and we want to see it through."

While the Super Bowl isn't far away, there's still a lot of talk, analysis and news to come this week ahead of Sunday's matchup. But now that the teams have arrived in Miami, Super Bowl festivities can officially get underway, and the hype for this year's game has reached a new level.