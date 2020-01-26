Shaquille O'Neal on Kobe Bryant's Death: 'I Love You and You Will Be Missed'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, UNITED STATES: Kobe Bryant (L) and Shaquille O'Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers talk during game four of the NBA Finals against the New Jersey Nets at the Continental Airlines Arena 12 June 2002 in East Rutherford, NJ. The Lakers, led by O'Neal, swept to their third straight National Basketball Association championship with a 113-107 victory over the Nets. AFP PHOTO/Matt CAMPBELL (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP via Getty Images)
MATT CAMPBELL/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal shared his thoughts on social media following the death of Kobe Bryant and Bryant's daughter Gigi in a helicopter crash Sunday.

"There's no words to express the pain I'm going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my niece Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie," O'Neal wrote on Instagram of his former teammate. "I love you and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW !"

The city of Calabasas, California, confirmed the helicopter crash, which killed all five aboard. Bryant's representatives told TMZ Sports that Bryant's daughter died as well. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Kobe and Gianna Bryant were en route to a basketball game for her traveling team.

ESPN's Chiney Ogwumike shared the scenes outside Staples Center as Lakers fans reacted to news of Bryant's death:

O'Neal and Bryant spent eight seasons together. Bryant was a rookie when O'Neal signed with the Lakers in 1996-97.

Together, they brought "Showtime" back to Los Angeles. The Lakers won three straight NBA championships with the duo.

Although the two stars at times clashed while playing together, they had long since moved past any hostility.

"It means a lot. I definitely couldn't have done it without him," O'Neal said of Bryant after the Lakers honored O'Neal with a statue in March 2017. "We will always go down in history as the most enigmatic, controversial, 1-2 punch ever created. It would be more of a better story if we didn't win any championships. We won three out of four. That is excellent and something I live with everyday. I'm glad it happened the way it did. All it did was push each other to be great."

