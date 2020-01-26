Neymar's Brace Leads PSG to 2-0 Win over Lille in Ligue 1

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/Getty Images

Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain pushed their Ligue 1 lead to double digits with a 2-0 win over Lille on Sunday. The Brazilian netted both goals.

The two teams were evenly matched in the first half, but a moment of brilliance from the former Barcelona man was enough to give the visitors the lead. He converted a penalty after the break to double the advantage.

Second-placed Marseille dropped points on Saturday in a scoreless draw with Angers, giving PSG the chance to increase their Ligue 1 lead to 10 points.

Lille carried a domestic 14-match unbeaten run at home into the match, and it showed early, with both teams cancelling out each other's strengths. Chances were few in the opening stages, although Keylor Navas had to make a strong save to tip Luiz Araujo's shot over the bar.

Victor Osimhen was penalised for a handball just as he was about to shoot from a great position, and Kylian Mbappe dragged his first effort wide.

It took 28 minutes for the match to spring to life, but a moment of brilliance from Neymar and Marco Verratti was enough to hand the visitors the lead. Thomas Meunier picked out the Brazilian, who set up a one-two with Verratti before powering home his 100th goal-involvement for the club.

Angel Di Maria missed a chance to double the lead, blasting a shot over the bar, while Osimhen couldn't test Navas from just outside the box, firing wide.

There was controversy involving Benjamin Andre late in the half after he was booked after 38 minutes and brought down Mbappe almost immediately after. The official walked up to both the midfielder and Jose Fonte, handing out a final warning.

Thiago Silva did not come out for the second half, handing 17-year-old Tanguy Kouassi a chance to show what he can do.

Mbappe had a shot saved by Mike Maignan before the ball went on the penalty spot for a Reinildo Mandava handball in the buildup. Neymar converted the spot-kick, doubling the lead.

Gabriel tried to respond with a header that flew over the bar, while on the other end of the pitch, Mbappe almost connected with a great long ball from Mauro Icardi. The Argentinian also couldn't find the target with a header.

Mbappe was eager to get on the scoreboard but struggled with his aim, curling a shot wide. Minutes later he placed an effort too close to Maignan, who made the easy save.

Lille nearly got a last-minute consolation goal, but Loic Remy's strike was chalked off for offside.

What's Next?

PSG visit Pau in the Coupe de France on Wednesday. Lille will also be in action, taking on Epinal.