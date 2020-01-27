EPL Week 25 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The battle for Europe will take centre stage during Week 25 of the 2019-20 Premier League season, with three matches with major UEFA Champions League and Europa League implications on the menu.

Saturday's fixtures will see Manchester United play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Chelsea visit Leicester City. On Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur will face Manchester City.

Here is a look at the full fixture list, complete with picks.

Saturday, February 1

Leicester City vs. Chelsea: Draw

Liverpool vs. Southampton: Liverpool

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa: Draw

Newcastle United vs. Norwich City: Newcastle

Watford vs. Everton: Watford

West Ham United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion: Draw

Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United: United

Manchester United vs. Wolves: Draw

Sunday, February 2

Burnley vs. Arsenal: Draw

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City: City

Key Players

Heung-Min Son, Spurs

Tottenham ended their scoreless run of three matches in their last Premier League outing, a 2-1 win over Norwich, but the lack of attacking firepower once again hampered them in the 1-1 draw with Southampton in the FA Cup.

The attacking output was always going to suffer with Harry Kane sidelined with injury, but so far no one has stepped up to take his place. Son got on the scoreboard against Saints, but it was still a poor outing for the South Korean:

City have the league's top-scoring attack and will likely find the net on Sunday. That means Spurs will have to match them to have any chance of getting a result, and their most likely source of goals remains Son, even if his form has been spotty at best of late.

He has scored in two straight matches in all competitions, so perhaps he is about to turn the corner.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Chelsea

Few players have taken a bigger step backwards than Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa this season, and in his last two Premier League outings, he made a costly mistake against Newcastle and conceded with every shot on target Arsenal had.

According to Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, the Blues have started the search for a replacement for the man they once made the most expensive goalkeeper in the world:

He'll face a major test against Leicester and their third-ranked attack. Per BBC Sport, star striker Jamie Vardy is expected to be fit for Saturday's showdown, and he'll be eager to add to his league-leading 17 goals.

A strong outing against the high-flying Foxes would go some way to silencing the critics, and may be the start of a job-saving run.

Anthony Martial, Manchester United

The Red Devils have been shut out in consecutive Premier League outings, losing to Liverpool and Burnley. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's troops gained confidence by impressively beating Tranmere Rovers, scoring six goals in their FA Cup fixture.

They'll now take on a Wolves team that have won just once in their last five Premier League outings, keeping no clean sheets in any of those matches. It's a great opportunity to continue building attacking momentum, even with Marcus Rashford sidelined.

Martial found the net against Tranmere, and he'll be the one with the most pressure on him to make up for Rashford's loss. He has netted eight Premier League goals so far this season and is on pace for a career high.