WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

The Royal Rumble is WWE's first pay-per-view of the year and the official starting point in the Road to WrestleMania 36.

This is one of the most popular events of the year thanks to the exciting titular Rumble matches. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday's event.

Venue: Minute Maid Park in Houston



Start Time: 5 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Men's Royal Rumble

Women's Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship, strap match)

Bayley vs. Lacey Evans ( SmackDown Women's Championship)

vs. Lacey Evans ( Women's Championship) Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Falls Count Anywhere)

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (Raw Women's Championship)

(Raw Women's Championship) Sheamus vs. Chad Gable

vs. Chad Gable Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo (United States Championship)

The two-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching the Royal Rumble on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

app iOS devices with the WWE app

app WWE .com

.com Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs

TiVo

Supported browsers

Other Royal Rumble Thoughts

The Rumble is one of those PPVs that can help set the tone for the rest of the year, especially if the two winners end up winning gold at WrestleMania.

This year's event is a bit different since Brock Lesnar, the current WWE champion, will compete in the Rumble instead of waiting for the winner to challenge him.

The Beast probably won't work an hour-long match, so whoever eliminates him will almost certainly be the one to challenge him at WrestleMania.

Both bouts have the potential for some big surprise returns and guests. A few names being thrown around by fans are Ronda Rousey, the Bellas, Lita, Jeff Hardy, Cain Velasquez, CM Punk and Edge.

The rest of the card is pretty standard for a PPV, but one match that stands out as having the potential to steal the show is Asuka vs. Lynch.

This feud has been great, and these are two women who know each other well and have displayed the ability to make their performances fun to watch.

This should be a fun event as long as WWE doesn't make too many bad calls.

