WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

The Doctor Chris Mueller@@BR_DoctorFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2020

Credit: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble is WWE's first pay-per-view of the year and the official starting point in the Road to WrestleMania 36.

This is one of the most popular events of the year thanks to the exciting titular Rumble matches. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday's event. 

                               

Venue: Minute Maid Park in Houston

Start Time: 5 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)

How to Watch: WWE Network

                              

Royal Rumble Card

Here is a full rundown of Sunday's show, according to WWE.com:

  • Men's Royal Rumble
  • Women's Royal Rumble
  • Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship, strap match)
  • Bayley vs. Lacey Evans (SmackDown Women's Championship)
  • Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Falls Count Anywhere)
  • Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (Raw Women's Championship) 
  • Sheamus vs. Chad Gable
  • Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo (United States Championship)

                                

PPV Live Stream

The two-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network. 

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching the Royal Rumble on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

  • Apple TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • PlayStation 4
  • Roku
  • Xbox One
  • Android devices with the WWE app
  • iOS devices with the WWE app
  • WWE.com
  • Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
  • TiVo
  • Supported browsers

                                  

Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions

The writing staff at Bleacher Report has been sharing its analysis and predictions heading into Sunday's show. 

                         

Other Royal Rumble Thoughts

The Rumble is one of those PPVs that can help set the tone for the rest of the year, especially if the two winners end up winning gold at WrestleMania.

This year's event is a bit different since Brock Lesnar, the current WWE champion, will compete in the Rumble instead of waiting for the winner to challenge him.

The Beast probably won't work an hour-long match, so whoever eliminates him will almost certainly be the one to challenge him at WrestleMania. 

Both bouts have the potential for some big surprise returns and guests. A few names being thrown around by fans are Ronda Rousey, the Bellas, Lita, Jeff Hardy, Cain Velasquez, CM Punk and Edge.

The rest of the card is pretty standard for a PPV, but one match that stands out as having the potential to steal the show is Asuka vs. Lynch.

This feud has been great, and these are two women who know each other well and have displayed the ability to make their performances fun to watch.

This should be a fun event as long as WWE doesn't make too many bad calls. 

What are your Royal Rumble predictions? Let me know on Twitter @BR_DOctor.

Related

    @BR_Wrestling Royal Rumble Picks Contest

    ⏬ Tap the image and all make your picks 🔮 Predict who's winning the Royal Rumble 🏆 Winner will be announced on Monday

    WWE logo
    WWE

    @BR_Wrestling Royal Rumble Picks Contest

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Final Predictions for the Royal Rumble Match Card

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Final Predictions for the Royal Rumble Match Card

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Analyzing Edge and Other Rumored Returns at Royal Rumble

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Analyzing Edge and Other Rumored Returns at Royal Rumble

    Aaron Bower
    via Bleacher Report

    Royal Rumble Match Card, Rumors, News and Buzz

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Royal Rumble Match Card, Rumors, News and Buzz

    Donald Wood
    via Bleacher Report