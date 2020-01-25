WWE Royal Rumble: Essential Stats to Know Ahead of 2020 PPV

2 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

A big deal is made about the entry numbers, as it stands to reason that being No. 1 or No. 2 makes for the hardest run and No. 30 has the shortest time in the ring, but that is far from the case.

Twice, the No. 1 entrant went the distance: Michaels in 1995 and Chris Benoit in 2004. Rey Mysterio won from No. 2 in 2006, and Ric Flair won from No. 3 in 1992. That is good news for Brock Lesnar, who will enter first this year.

While No. 30 should have the most wins, it took 19 years for someone to win from that spot, but it was then repeated again the next year. The Undertaker won from the last spot in 2007, with John Cena following suit 12 months later. Triple H won from No. 30 in 2016.

The Deadman and Cena situation is the only time any number has produced the winner in back-to-back years, so don't expect the entrants at No. 10 and No. 28 in the men's and women's matches, respectively, to be crowned again.

No. 27 has had the most winners—Big John Studd in 1989, Yokozuna in 1993, Bret Hart in 1994 and Austin in 2001—while Nos. 24, 28 and 30 all have three wins apiece.

Batista is the only person to win more than once with the same number, having won as entry No. 28 in 2005 and 2014.

Statistically, the 21-30 spots are the best to draw, with an auspicious trend from No. 26 and above.