Burning Questions to Address in Final Raw, SmackDown Before WWE Royal Rumble
With one of the biggest pay-per-views on the WWE calendar just days away, there are still plenty of questions to be answered ahead of Sunday's Royal Rumble.
Naturally, the company will likely wait until the event to answer some of those, with the prospect of shocks, surprises and twists never higher than at the Rumble.
But Raw and SmackDown have to give fans some clue about what to expect at the Rumble, so expect two lively shows on Monday and Friday.
Here's a look at the biggest questions the company has to address in the final run-up to the event.
Is Asuka Inside Becky Lynch's Head?
It's the one box Becky Lynch just hasn't been able to tick off during her run as The Man.
For all the foes Lynch has bested and the amazing history she's created, she cannot get the better of Asuka.
The final Raw before the Royal Rumble should give fans another insight into just how much Lynch is struggling to cope with The Empress of Tomorrow.
This has been a smart build to their match at Royal Rumble, but it's still not clear how Lynch plans to get the better of her opponent.
Whether WWE chooses to answer that question on the final Raw before the pay-per-view, however, remains to be seen.
Can Daniel Bryan Make Fans Believe He Can Defeat the Fiend?
Friday's episode of SmackDown offered a rare moment of vulnerability in the armor of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.
Wyatt has looked indestructible during his run with the Universal Championship, but with Kane returning to help out Daniel Bryan, the challenger managed to finally get the upper hand.
However, it's going to take a whole lot more than that for fans to believe he can end Wyatt's run with the title.
The go-home SmackDown before the Rumble needs to see the angle continue in that vein. Have Bryan once again make Wyatt look beatable to make everyone that little bit unsure over whether Wyatt can leave the Rumble with the title.
If anyone deserves to look like a worthy contender, it's Bryan.
How Does WWE Fill the Field for the Women's Rumble?
With 19 of the 30 entrants already declared for the men's Royal Rumble match as of Monday morning, it feels like there won't be too much movement in terms of more male stars declaring their entries ahead of the show.
Those final 11 spots will likely be saved for surprise returns, NXT call-ups and a couple of other twists.
But the picture for the women's match looks far less clear, with just four women declared: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross and Sarah Logan.
That leaves 26 spots to fill, and while there will inevitably be a portion left to one side for surprises, WWE has to act on Raw and SmackDown.
Will the company try to trigger some intriguing subplots for the Rumble match by having stars already in feuds to declare? That seems a safe bet, so expect stars like Sasha Banks announcing they are in the match.
WWE will have no problem filling up the 30 spots because of the depth of its rosters. But it has to spark some interest before the match takes place by revealing who will definitely be involved.
Will NXT's Top Stars Invade Either Show to Enter the Rumble?
It seems a smart bet to back some NXT stars to enter their divisions' respective Royal Rumble matches.
But will WWE try to ramp up the interest in the show by having some of the black-and-yellow brand crash Raw and SmackDown?
It's happened before—think back to before Survivor Series in November—and it always seems to have a positive impact.
Imagine Undisputed Era arriving on SmackDown to clean house, Shayna Baszler showing up on Raw to attack Charlotte Flair or Pete Dunne surprising Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday night.
The possibilities are endless, and while some NXT involvement in the Rumble is a near-guarantee, fans will likely be tuning into Raw and SmackDown to see whether there's going to be a preview of the action we're going to see on Sunday.