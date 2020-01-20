Burning Questions to Address in Final Raw, SmackDown Before WWE Royal Rumble

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With one of the biggest pay-per-views on the WWE calendar just days away, there are still plenty of questions to be answered ahead of Sunday's Royal Rumble.

Naturally, the company will likely wait until the event to answer some of those, with the prospect of shocks, surprises and twists never higher than at the Rumble.

But Raw and SmackDown have to give fans some clue about what to expect at the Rumble, so expect two lively shows on Monday and Friday.

Here's a look at the biggest questions the company has to address in the final run-up to the event.