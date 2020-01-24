Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Royal Rumble 2020

9 of 9

Q: What is your personal favorite Royal Rumble match of all time?

AM: 2007 is perhaps the most fundamentally well-structured. It checks off pretty much all the tropes and has perhaps the most satisfying final four and final two of all time. But I also have a certain fondness for 1992, 1994, 1997, 2001, and, oddly enough, the Greatest Royal Rumble. Don't make me choose.

DW: 1988. I love old-school wrestling and the booking of this match was incredible. From the battle between tag team partners to open the bout to the cadre of legends in the ring at any one time, the first 30-man version of the Battle Royal set the tone for the joy we find in the Royal Rumble every year.

EB: Trips to Blockbuster video for the 1994 Royal Rumble were staples of my childhood. I was, and still am, a huge Bret Hart fan and the double dose of his epic falling out with Owen and his controversial Rumble win with Lex Luger helped make that show one of my favorites. There have been better Rumble matches, and ones I’ve probably favored from a quality standpoint, but 1994 is a treasure chest of childhood nostalgia.

JJ: 2008 because I was in the building at MSG, John Cena made his surprise return as he just had neck surgery months earlier and no one expected it, that was the apex of the "Cena Sucks" era, and he appeared in MSG to complete shock, awe, bewilderment and adulation. The roof blew off MSG before we realized "Wait, this is Cena, we're supposed to...boo?" That's when I knew Cena was the best.

GM: The 2018 installment is undoubtedly my favorite, largely because I was in attendance (you never forget your first Rumble) and also because it was an absolute blast from start to finish. It was filled with fun surprises, the storytelling was incredibly well done, and everything served a purpose. Those final few minutes were fantastic and Shinsuke Nakamura pulling out the victory was the cherry on top.

KB: I will always have a soft spot for 2005 because it was the Rumble that got me into wrestling. The Eddie Guerrero opening was great. Edge and Rey Mysterio had an incredible run. The core was the final stretch with Cena and Batista. Both were established as huge stars by the end. Vince McMahon blew out his quads restarting their match, and no one ever looked back.

CM: Rumble 1995 was the event when I realized Shawn Michaels was going to be the biggest star in wrestling. His last-second save before eliminating The British Bulldog to claim victory made him an even bigger heel than he already was. It was a great match with an awesome story of the first two to enter being the final two in the ring.

What are your predictions for the 2020 Royal Rumble and what is your favorite Rumble match of all time?