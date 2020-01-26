Alexander Wolfe Tweets After Being Knocked Out of WWE Worlds Collide Main Event

Photo credit: WWE.com

After an injury knocked Alexander Wolfe out of Saturday's main event at WWE Worlds Collide on Saturday, the wrestler explained the situation on Twitter.

The match was slated as an eight-man battle between Imperium and The Undisputed Era, but Wolfe took a kick to the head early in the match and was taken away because of the injury.

Wolfe thanked the medical staff, as well as referee Drake Wuertz for calling for help during the match.

Imperium continued to fight a man down and won, with Walter, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel coming through impressively.

Though a specific injury has not been announced, the NXT UK star appeared to be in good spirits Sunday.