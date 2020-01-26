Super Bowl Odds 2020: Betting Lines, Over/Under, Prop Info for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

From the coin toss to the Gatorade shower, there are many prop bets to be made for Super Bowl LIV.

While the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be trying to win the Lombardi Trophy, bettors will be looking to have a different kind of success during Sunday's big game. That means placing smart bets they hope will lead to them cashing in some big winnings.

And during the Super Bowl, there are plenty of opportunities—many more than a typical NFL game—to do that. Here's a look at just a few of those.

Super Bowl LIV Betting Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -1; Over/Under 54.5 points

Prop Bets to Consider

Length of National Anthem: Over/Under 2 Minutes

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Let's back it up to before the coin toss. One of the first prop bets to be settled for the Super Bowl will be on the length of the national anthem, which will be performed by pop star Demi Lovato.

Bovada's over/under line stands at two minutes. For reference, last year's Super Bowl national anthem, performed by Gladys Knight, took two minutes, one second, according to Sports Illustrated's Jenna West.

It's also about how long Lovato typically takes to perform the anthem. Charles Curtis of USA Today compiled some of Lovato's past anthems from major sporting events, and the past two are close to this over/under line. She took two minutes, 11 seconds at the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight in 2017 and one minute, 58 seconds at Game 4 of the 2015 World Series.

But this is the Super Bowl, arguably the grandest stage in North American sports. It wouldn't be surprising to see Lovato soak in the atmosphere and take her time. Well, at least more than two minutes.

Guest Appearances During Halftime Show: Yes or No

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

What's better than one performer at the Super Bowl halftime show? How about a pair co-headliners who happen to be two of the biggest pop stars of all time?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will share the stage, and while it's unknown what songs they will perform, they should both get their time in the spotlight. And it's also quite likely that they will perform a song or two together.

In recent years, there have been some guest appearances at the halftime show. Last year, for example, Maroon 5 was joined by Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Bovada has lines on several guests who could join Lopez and Shakira, including DJ Khaled, Enrique Iglesias, Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony and Will Smith. So if you feel like there's a good chance one or two of those performers show up, you can place a bet on it happening.

Gatorade Shower: Which Color?

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

This is one of the last bets that you could win on Super Bowl Sunday.

When the game has been decided and the clock is winding down, there's a strong chance that the winning head coach is going to receiver a Gatorade shower from his players. It's happened nearly every year in recent memory, and it doesn't seem likely to go away.

Perhaps you are feeling blue Gatorade, like Patriots head coach Bill Belichick received last year. Or perhaps orange or red. Maybe it will even be clear.

Well, like most Super Bowl events, you can press your luck and try to correctly guess the Gatorade color on Bovada (h/t David Golokhov of SportsBettingDime). Winning this bet may even feel as good as the shower the coach is receiving.