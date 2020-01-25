Kobe Bryant Congratulates LeBron After Lakers Star Passes Him on Scoring List

John McCoy/Getty Images

LeBron James made history Saturday by passing Kobe Bryant for third on the NBA's all-time scoring list, and the Black Mamba noticed.

Bryant congratulated James on social media when the King passed his 33,643 career points with a layup in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

While James is still more than 3,000 points behind Karl Malone (36,928) and 4,000 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), it was a notable moment of one of the all-time greats passing arguably the greatest Laker in history.

Bryant was happy for James before the latter even passed his mark.

"I don't know if people want that or want to have this kind of contentious thing where you don't want records to be broken or people there to surpass you," Bryant said, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "You should be happy for the person that comes after you to be able to surpass things that you've done. It's kind of juvenile to think or to behave any other way."

He was right there to congratulate James on Saturday.