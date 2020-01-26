Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Won't 'Blame Others' Amid Manchester United Struggles

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is willing to take responsibility for the team's poor performances instead of pointing to the club's lack of activity in the transfer market.

The Red Devils sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, but they are just four points clear of 14th position and have lost their previous two matches. Given the nature of the displays in the losses to Liverpool and most notably Burnley, Solskjaer has come in for some stick.

Ahead of the team's meeting with Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, the Norwegian said he won't be looking to shift the blame for the club's recent issues, per Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News:

"It's a skill to look yourself in mirror sometimes and not just blame others as well. That's what some of us do, blame others, some of us think we're better than others.

"For me it's about understanding. And I believe in the structure that's been put in behind here, in the time I have been here, with all the resources spent on scouting, recruiting and researching players to make sure we are comfortable when we sign them.

"But they won't sign a player without me accepting it. It's down to me to say yes or no when the club finds a target."

Marshall noted that Solskjaer's comments may have been a small dig at his predecessors, Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal, who both made it clear they were unhappy with the club's recruitment during their spells in charge of the club.

While Solskjaer didn't want to point fingers at those in charge of bringing in new players, it's clear the team requires some investment. Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette thinks it's imperative new faces come in soon:

Football writer Daniel Storey said he's unsure whether Solskjaer has achieved enough to warrant a show of faith:

United signed Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James ahead of the campaign, and all three have been positive acquisitions. However, there are holes in the squad that require plugging. In midfield, the Red Devils have been devoid of creativity, with Paul Pogba injured for long spells of the campaign. United have been linked with a move for Sporting CP playmaker Bruno Fernandes, although they are reportedly not willing to meet the club's £68 million valuation.

Annie Eaves of Sport Witness highlighted the club has not been busy in recent transfer windows:

A high-class January acquisition would give everyone at United a boost. The team requires some inspiration in their play, especially with Marcus Rashford sidelined for at least two months with a back injury.

Solskjaer will be desperate for his side to negotiate Sunday's FA Cup tie at Prenton Park, as defeat to third-tier opponents would bring about a new wave of severe criticism. A cup run would be another way to keep spirits high at Old Trafford too.