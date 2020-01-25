Farmers Insurance Open 2020: Jon Rahm Surges, Takes Lead Entering Final Round

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The 2020 Farmers Insurance Open's third round embodied moving day at Torrey Pines in San Diego on Saturday.

While 36-hole leader Ryan Palmer logged a one-under and only dropped one spot to second place, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy each leapfrogged 10-plus slots on the leaderboard to bookend Palmer in the top three.

Palmer had an up-and-down round. The 43-year-old bogeyed at holes four, seven and eight and birdied Nos. 5, 6 and 9. The back nine was mostly uneventful until he birdied at No. 17.

Rahm, who won this event in 2017, is the sole leader heading into Sunday's final round after shooting seven under to give him a 12-under score overall.

The 25-year-old world No. 3 opened his third round with a birdie on the first hole and an eagle at No. 2. All told, Rahm notched five birdies (No. 1, 6, 9, 13, 16) and one eagle to advance 11 spots on the leaderboard.

McIlroy moved 14 spots into a third-place tie with Sung Kang three strokes off the lead. The 30-year-old Irishman sunk six birdies (Nos. 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18) to offset his one bogey (No. 4):

McIlroy entered this tournament the second-best golfer in the world behind Brooks Koepka and could overtake the top spot by capturing his first title at Torrey Pines.

Saturday's Third Round Leaderboard

1. Jon Rahm (-12)

2. Ryan Palmer (-11)

T3. Rory McIlroy (-9)

T3. Sung Kang (-9)

T3. Harry Higgs (-9)

T3. Cameron Champ (-9)

T7. Tyler McCumber (-8)

T7. Tony Finau (-8)

T7. Marc Leishman (-8)

T7. Patrick Reed (-8)

T7. Sebastian Cappelen (-8)

T7. Brandt Snedeker (-8)

T7. J.B. Holmes (-8)

T14. Tiger Woods (-7)

Full results available at PGATour.com

Eighteen-hole leaders Sebastian Cappelen and Keegan Bradley tumbled downward, even though Bradley holed an eagle at No. 13:

Bradley bogeyed three times to finish one over in the round and five under for the tournament. He dropped 14 spots into a tie for 21st. Cappelen didn't fall as far, completing at one under after a birdie at No. 18. The Denmark native is at eight under in a tie for seventh.

Woods, tied for 14th, shot a 69 to match his opening-round score and best his second-round 71. The seven-time Farmers Insurance Open winner hit four birdies on the front nine before bogeying on the 11th hole:

This weekend marks Woods' first PGA Tour start of 2020. The 15-time major champion last won at Torrey Pines in 2013. Per PGA Tour, Woods has won five of his seven Farmers Insurance Open titles after shooting below 70 in the first round. Notching his sixth such win doesn't look likely.

Given how much the leaderboard changed Saturday, however, anything could happen.