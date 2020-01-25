Dodgers Fans Organize Trip to Angels' Home-Opener vs. Astros After Scandal

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The same Houston Astros who were fined $5 million, stripped of their first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021, and lost their manager and general manager as a result of their sign-stealing scandal defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series.

Los Angeles fans still aren't over it.

Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times noted a Dodgers fan group bought hundreds of tickets for the Los Angeles Angels' home-opener against the Astros on April 3 and "certainly will let the Astros hear it."

"I like it," pitcher Ross Stripling said at the Dodgers' fan festival Saturday. "The Dodger fans are fired up. If they want to do their part, and they think that is what it is, then kudos to them. Go do it."

Desiree Garcia is the co-owner of Pantone 294, the group that is organizing the trip for Dodgers fans.

Garcia said the Angels agreed to sell a block of up to 800 tickets, adding: "A lot of fans are upset. This will give them an outlet to voice their opinion."

It is hard to fault Dodgers fans for feeling upset. Not only did the team lose the 2017 World Series to the Astros, but it also lost the 2018 Fall Classic to the Boston Red Sox. Boston is also under investigation for its own sign-stealing scandal, although punishments have not been doled out like they were in the Houston case.

The Red Sox moved on from manager Alex Cora, who was also the bench coach for the Astros during the 2017 campaign.

While Boston handled Los Angeles in a quick five-game series in 2018, the 2017 loss was especially painful. The Dodgers took the Astros to seven games in a World Series that featured two extra-innings contests and drastic momentum swings, only to lose to the team that was punished for cheating.

The Los Angeles City Council even unanimously approved a resolution asking Major League Baseball to strip the Red Sox and Astros of their titles and give them to the Dodgers.

That surely won't happen, but it appears fans can at least voice their frustrations on April 3.