Australian Open 2020 Results: Winners, Scores from Saturday's Singles Bracket

Third-round action at the 2020 Australian Open saw world No. 1 Rafael Nadal breeze into the fourth round. Nadal saw off Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets and will face Nick Kyrgios in the next round.

Home favourite Kyrgios remains in the draw after surviving a tense, five-set tilt against Russia's Karen Khachanov. Kyrgios won the first two sets, before dropping the next two in a match that needed four tiebreaks to eventually separate the players.

Nadal and Kyrgios will be joined in the next round by Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev. Gael Monfils and Stan Wawrinka were also among the winners in the men's bracket.

The women's bracket involved Simona Halep powering through. She will be joined by Garbine Muguruza, who sent fifth seed Elina Svitolina packing after a dominant, straight-sets win.

Meanwhile, world No. 2 Karolina Pliskova is out after falling to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Saturday Scores

Men's Draw

(1) Rafael Nadal bt. Pablo Carreno Busta: 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

(4) Daniil Medvedev bt. Alexei Popyrin: 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. (29) Taylor Fritz: 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4

(7) Alexander Zverev bt. Fernando Verdasco : 6-2, 6-2, 6-4

(10) Gael Monfils bt. Ernests Gulbis: 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3

(15) Stanislas Wawrinka bt. (19) John Isner: 6-4, 4-1 (ret.)

(17) Andrey Rublev bt. (11) David Goffin: 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (4)

(23) Nick Kyrgios bt. Karen Khachanov: 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 6-7 (7), 7-6 (8)

Women's Draw

(30) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova bt. (2) Karolina Pliskova: 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3)

(4) Simona Halep bt. Yulia Putintseva: 6-1, 6-4

Garbine Muguruza bt. (5) Elina Svitolina: 6-1, 6-2

(28) Anett Kontaveit bt. (6) Belinda Bencic: 6-0, 6-1

(9) Kiki Bertens bt. Zarina Diyas: 6-2, 7-6 (3)

(16) Elise Mertens bt. CiCi Bellis: 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-0

(17) Angelique Kerber bt. Camila Giorgi: 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3

Iga Swiatek bt. (19) Donna Vekic: 7-5, 6-3

Nadal was in no mood to buckle against a capable Carreno Busta. The 33-year-old broke down every aspect of his younger opponent's game with systematic precision.

Nadal's defensive game was on point, while he didn't let winners pass him by whenever he went on the attack. Ultimately, Carreno Busta had no answer for Nadal's mix of efficiency and technique.

In the process, Nadal moved into some select company when it comes to making progress in Melbourne:

Even so, Nadal will know not to take an opponent as gifted as the mercurial Kyrgios lightly. The latter won't be dominated on home court, despite being pushed to his limit by Khachanov.

There was a certain sad irony when an instant classic was brought to an end by an uncharacteristic error from the Russian:

It was still enough for Kyrgios to catch his breath and begin letting the scale of his efforts sink in:

Facing Nadal looks like dubious reward for Kyrgios. Yet he can feel confident thanks to notable recent experience beating Nadal on this surface:

Medvedev was close to mistake-free against Alexei Popyrin. The latter landed some big serves, booming eight aces, but Medvedev converted five of eight break points and won 15 of 16 points at the net, per the tournament's official website.

What stood out most from the numbers was the 19 unforced errors Medvedev made, compared with the 44 his opponent was guilty of. Forcing Medvedev out of his comfort zone will be a daunting challenge, but Wawrinka is skilled enough to do it.

While Nadal is turning on the style in the men's bracket, Halep is playing like she is in a different class in the women's draw. She hit twice as many winners, 26, as Yulia Putintseva, while also hitting three aces.

Elise Mertens will be a tough opponent in the last 16, but Halep is in the kind of form to suggest she's ready to take full advantage of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka both slipping to early exits.

Muguruza is another player capable of taking advantage. The Spaniard barely took a wrong step when dropping just three games against an overwhelmed Svitolina:

While she impressed, Muguruza will need to be just as efficient if she's going to halt Kiki Bertens' momentum in the next round. Bertens is buoyant after hitting a career-best mark thanks to her win over Zarina Diyas.

With Pliskova joining Williams and Osaka as high-profile players no longer involved, the women's draw is set to spring several more surprises before a new champion is crowned.