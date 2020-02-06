Jimmy Butler Ruled out for Heat vs Clippers; Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler left Wednesday's game at the Los Angeles Clippers with a sprained shoulder in the second half. The team announced he would not return.

Butler has an extensive injury history, giving the Heat reason to be concerned about this latest issue. The four-time All-Star has only reached the 70-game threshold once since the 2013-14 season.

In his first season with the Heat, Butler has missed six games thus far. The 30-year-old gave the team a scare on Jan. 24 when he left a 122-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter when he tweaked his ankle trying to guard Kawhi Leonard.

Miami (34-15 entering Wednesday) has relied on Butler to lead the way this season and he's been an integral part of the team's outstanding performance thus far. He paces the Heat with 20.7 points and 6.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Even though the loss of Butler leaves a significant void in Miami's lineup, head coach Erik Spoelstra has a deep pool of talent available to keep the team playing well. The Heat have six players who average at least 10 points per game after trading Justice Winslow to Memphis as part of the Andre Iguodala deal. Kendrick Nunn, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic will run things on both ends of the court.

Tyler Herro will take over as the primary shooting guard until Butler is able to return.