Alvin Gentry: Prioritizing Zion's Long-Term Health Is 'Right Thing' for Pelicans

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans have a long-term plan for Zion Williamson and won't deviate from it, regardless of how impressive the rookie has looked in his first two games.

Per ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry explained the team's approach with Williamson after Friday's 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets:

"It's the way we've decided, it's best for him right now, and that's what we're going to stick to. I know everybody gets real excited, and I hear every night that I'm the dumbest coach in the world about why would I take the guy out in the game of the last five minutes or six minutes? So I'll live with that knowing that we're doing the right thing."

Williamson has given Pelicans fans and the rest of the NBA a taste of what he's capable of in his brief game action. The 19-year-old has posted a combined 37 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, and he's gone 15-of-20 from the field in just 39 minutes in two games.

Gentry did increase Williamson's playing time from 18 minutes Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs to 21 minutes against the Nuggets. Still, the former Duke star is being limited to short bursts each quarter; his longest consecutive stretch Friday was at the start of the third quarter, when he played six minutes, 20 seconds before JJ Redick subbed in.

There has been a significant difference in New Orleans' performance with and without Williamson. Per the Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN Stats & Info), the Pelicans are plus-19 in 39 minutes with him on the floor and minus-30 in his 57 minutes on the bench.

The Pelicans have not yet used Williamson as part of their closing lineup, and he's still rounding into form coming off surgery to repair a torn meniscus in October that caused him to miss the first 44 games.

The 17-29 Pelicans are just 4.5 games behind the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference, though it doesn't look like the No. 1 overall pick will see near 30 minutes anytime soon.