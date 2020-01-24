Tiger Woods 4 Under After Shooting 2nd-Round 71 at Farmers Insurance Open

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

Tiger Woods shot a 71 in the second round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open on Friday at Torrey Pines in San Diego and plunged down the leaderboard entering moving day.

The 15-time major champion shot a 69 in the opening round. Overall, Woods stands at four under in his first PGA Tour start of the new calendar year.

Ryan Palmer shot 70 spots up the leaderboard to take sole possession of the lead at 10 strokes under par. The 43-year-old recorded a 10-under 62 in the second round.

Woods recorded a double bogey on the first hole. He made up for it by sinking birdies on holes six, eight, nine and 10:

However, his hot streak wouldn't last.

The reigning Masters champion was shuffling toward contention to start the back nine, but a bogey on No. 12 bumped him back down into a 17-way tie for 18th at four under.

No. 17 also resulted in a bogey but could have been much worse:

Woods managed to birdie the final hole, leaving the green tied for 17th and six strokes back of the lead ahead of Saturday.

Woods had finished Thursday's first round tied for 21st at three under par with 2012 and 2016 tournament winner Brandt Snedeker and just three shots off the lead.

Regardless of where Woods ends in the standings, he has already made history by appearing in the tournament at all:

Woods has topped the Open at Torrey Pines seven times in his career while also winning the 1991 Junior World event. Woods most recently won this event in 2013 after stringing together four straight Farmers Insurance titles from 2005-08.

According to PGA Tour, Woods recorded a first-round score in the 60s for five of the seven times he won this tournament. He has lots of work to do if he's going to win the tournament again.