Astros Rumors: Brad Ausmus Candidate for Open Manager Job After AJ Hinch Firing

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Astros could be going back to their past as they search for a new manager, with former catcher Brad Ausmus among those being considered for the job.

Per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, Ausmus is on the Astros' list of managerial candidates and is in Houston for an interview.

Houston is in the market for a manager after owner Jim Crane announced AJ Hinch, along with general manager Jeff Luhnow, had been fired on Jan. 13 for their role in the team's cheating scandal.

Hinch spent five seasons leading the Astros from 2015-19, compiling a record of 481-329 with four playoff appearances and one World Series title in 2017.

Ausmus spent 10 seasons across two different stints playing for the Astros. He won three Gold Glove Awards in his career, all coming with Houston between 2001-06.

Since his playing career ended after the 2010 season, Ausmus spent three years working as a field executive for the San Diego Padres. The 50-year-old has five years of managerial experience with the Detroit Tigers (2014-17) and Los Angeles Angels (2019) with a 386-422 record.

Ausmus made the postseason in his first season with the Tigers, but they were swept in the American League Division Series by the Baltimore Orioles. Since then, his teams have only had one winning record with no postseason appearances. The Angels fired him after a 72-90 season.