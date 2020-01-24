Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Signs Multiyear Footwear, Apparel Extension with GOAT App

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma is staying with the world's largest digital sneaker marketplace after signing a multiyear footwear and apparel contract extension with the GOAT app on Friday, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula.

The 24-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward first made waves when he became a brand ambassador for GOAT, which stands for "Greatest Of All Time" and was founded in 2015, at the beginning of the 2018-19 season:

Kuzma became the first player to partner with a footwear-reselling app in Oct. 2018, per DePaula.

"Now that the NBA has removed restrictions on the colorways we can wear on court, I can be as expressive as I want," Kuzma said at the time.

Entering last season, Kuzma was on his final year of a shoe endorsement deal with Nike that began when he entered the league in 2017. He ended up leaving Nike and signing a mega-deal with Puma in Oct. 2019:

"It was tough from the simple fact of how much I love Kobe (Bryant)," Kuzma told DePaula when he decided to depart Nike. "Everyone knows that I wear Kobe's shoes. It was tough, but at the end of the day, I have dreams and goals and I imagine myself being at that type of level in this business."

The 2017 first-round pick added Friday: "I'm really excited to continue my partnership with GOAT. It's been great working together and getting to show off a bit of my style through my favorite shoes and gear."