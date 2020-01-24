Yankees' Brian Cashman Says He Had 'Been Suspicious' of Astros Sign-Stealing

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2020

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman listens as Gerrit Cole is introduced as the newest New York Yankees player during a baseball media availability, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in New York. The pitcher agreed to a 9-year $324 million contract. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Count New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman among those who weren't exactly shocked when Major League Baseball found that the Houston Astros illegally used technology to steal signs in 2017.

According to Bradford William Davis of the New York Daily News, Cashman said on YES Network that he had "long been suspicious" of the Astros, adding: "We've done our due diligence and tried to do everything we could, and have done everything we can to try to protect our signs as much as possible. We've continued to evolve over the course of time because of you know, concerns."

Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended one year each by MLB for their role in the sign-stealing scandal and were subsequently fired by the Astros.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

