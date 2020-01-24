Romelu Lukaku: Jose Mourinho Didn't Have Players He Wanted at Manchester United

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku has said he believes Jose Mourinho would have had more success as manager of Manchester United if he had been given the signings he wanted.

Mourinho was appointed as Louis van Gaal's successor in the summer of 2016.

In his opening season at Old Trafford, he won three pieces of silverware: the Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

Lukaku joined from Everton for £75 million in July 2017, but United did not win any more trophies before Mourinho was sacked in December 2018.

The Belgian striker has since joined Inter Milan, flourishing in 2019-20, netting 14 goals in 20 Serie A appearances.

Speaking to Paul Gilmour of Sky Sports, Lukaku was asked which managers had got the best out of him during his career: "I think Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman and now Antonio Conte. I think Jose Mourinho, if he would have had the players that he wanted, he would have done better than what we did."

In Mourinho and Lukaku's absence, United have not fared well in 2019-20. They have had some marquee results like victories over Chelsea, Manchester City and Mourinho's new side, Tottenham Hotspur.

However, their tally of 34 points after 24 matches is a record low for United in the Premier League era:

At their current rate, United will finish the 2019-20 season on 54 points. That would be their lowest-ever tally in the Premier League, 10 fewer than the 64 they gained while coming seventh in David Moyes' sole season in charge in 2013-14.

Wednesday's 2-0 home defeat to Burnley was particularly disappointing and drew the ire of many at Old Trafford:

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now under big pressure despite the club's assertions to the media that his position is safe following the loss to the Clarets.

United face Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday. The Red Devils will see the competition as an opportunity to win some silverware this term.

But a defeat to League Two opposition would be a new low for Solskjaer's United and could push the Norwegian closer to the exit door at Old Trafford.